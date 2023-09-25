Hamdard Laboratories appoint mSix&Partners as the Integrated Media Agency

The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
mSix&Partners, has won the integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories, the oldest Unani medicine makers in the country. The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media including TV, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema from its Gurgaon office.
The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more. Over the course of the years, Hamdard has built a reputation for integrity and high quality in the field of affordable Unani medicines, and it intends to continue this tradition in its partnership with mSix&Partners.
mSix&Partners is known for its data-driven approach and will use this expertise to target the right audience and engage them with meaningful messages. The combination of Hamdard Laboratories' legacy and mSix&Partners' creativity is expected to be a successful venture that will take both companies to new heights.
Abdul Majeed, chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “We found mSix&Partners’ strategic approach quite wholesome. We believe that together, we can achieve our goals.”
Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India, said, "We're thrilled over our alliance with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) and our shared goal of boosting business success through our diverse teams at mSix&Partners. This partnership allows us to offer complete brand solutions, enhancing customer experiences. With Hamdard's rich heritage and commitment to innovation, we aim to elevate their reputation and contribute to a healthier, thriving community."