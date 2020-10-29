Hamdard Laboratories brings back ‘Mr Sardi Zukham’, places ‘Joshina’ as an effective natural cure for cold and cough

Mr Sardi Zukham is played by actor Rajesh Khera who also essayed the role of the Onida devil.
Cold and cough, the age-old common health ailments enjoy royal status today. A harsh cough here and a stronger than expected cold there, and our mind now straightaway jumps to the Coronavirus.
What one forgets is that cold and cough affect us every year, and our focus should remain on curing it right away. Hamdard Laboratories, the leading Unani company, has positioned itself as an effective treatment option with its ‘Joshina’ product that fights the first signs of cough and cold, and also provides relief from an itching throat.
Joshina is a natural formulation made from 12 essential herbs, like tulsi, mulethi, amlatas, unnab, saplstan, etc. It is used as a preventive treatment against common cold and cough.
And considering the stress on natural treatments these days, the company seems to have released its all-new integrated marketing campaign at an opportune time. In the ad, we see the return of ‘Mr Sardi Zukham’ – a personification of the dual health ailments who first appeared in the company’s 2016 ad.
In the new 60-second ad, we see how a person’s cough or sneeze creates suspicion in the minds of people near him – a nod to the present times. However, a spoonful of Joshina is shown to do the trick and bid Mr Sardi Zukham goodbye. It’s important to note that Joshina is ready-to-use, a form of the popular Joshanda to cure a common cold, catarrh, cough, sore throat and fever due to flu.
Commenting on the launch of Joshina’s latest marketing campaign, Suman Varma, chief marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories (medicine division), said, “A nagging cough and cold can ruin anybody’s day by making them feel sluggish and irritable. Joshina is a time-tested product that fights the first signs of cough and cold.”
“It also provides relief to itching throat. In times like today, it is worth treating the body with natural ingredients. Joshina is an amazing product for respiratory health and is known for its preventive power. Joshina can be consumed by people of all age groups without any apprehension regarding its side effects.”
Pranav Harihar Sharma, creative head, M.O.M. (Mortals On Mission), added, “Sardi, cough and cold is like an unwanted guest, which comes visiting every year, stays in our body and leaves us exhausted! However, with COVID-19, a regular cold is also viewed suspiciously. Even a mild cough and cold today is viewed as a symptom of something bigger, thus raising the antenna for doubt and suspicion.”
“Joshina is a perfect cure to kills sardi in the bud stage. The film is treated like a suspense thriller. Sardi is personified. We have tried to make it relevant in the current scenario and highlighted the product efficacy story.”
Joshina is available at all chemist shops, modern trade and e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Healthmug and 1MG. We (afaqs!) found Joshina retailing at Rs 70 for 100 ml and Rs 120 for 200 ml on 1MG.
