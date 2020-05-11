Hamdard Laboratories encourages people to get scared in its new campaign

Suman Varma, chief marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories (medicine division), said, “When we set out to work on the film, we were very clear that in times like this, we have to act responsibly and respond sensibly, and leverage the norms set by the government. We chose a slightly unconventional way of sending out the message to the audience. As a brand, we wanted to say in times like this, boosting one’s immunity is the first step of prevention, besides all the precautions we are being told to take, to stay safe.”