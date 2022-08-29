Hamdard launches Safi ‘Har Ghar Ka Skin Specialist’ campaign featuring Kriti Sanon

The 360-degree media campaign film has been conceptualized and written by Dentsu, Delhi.
Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization offering Unani medicines to provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare believes that there are endless ways to look at the beauty, but only one way to perceive it - Beauty is skin deep.
Hamdard Laboratories’ new campaign, ‘SAFI HAR GHAR KA SKIN SPECIALIST’ celebrates people who shine radiantly and who believe skin care is an essential part of their existence. Featuring Bollywood star Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur, the campaign for Hamdard Safi acknowledges that the natural herbal formulation of SAFI is nothing short of being a skin specialist. It is Kriti’s belief in the product that makes the world sit up and notice her beautiful glowing skin.
The 360-degree media campaign film has been conceptualized and written by Dentsu, Delhi. The campaign will be visible across GEC channels, Digital & social media, and have an outdoor presence in SAFI’s strong markets.
“The first thing we notice about people when we meet them, is their personality and their skin. Bright skin always adds to one’s aura. Safi aids not just in treating acne /pimples, but its usage over time gives one glowing skin.It removes dark spots, and eliminates toxins from the body and gives bright glowing skin naturally. SAFI is your SKIN Expert. Try it for yourself to know its benefit ”, says Suman Varma, CMO of Hamdard Laboratories.
Production Team: GREEN APPLE
Director - Jessica Sadana
Executive Producer - Niketan Madhok
DOP- Ayananka Bose
Music- Jamroom
PH : Green Apple
Creative team:
Anupama Ramaswamy – Managing Partner & National Creative Director
Ansh Agarwal - Group Head (Copy)
Kokila – Copywriter
Account Management:
Hindol Purkayastha - Executive Vice President
Avinash Chandra - Associate Vice Pres