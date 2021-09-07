Hampa mandates ^ a t o m network to manage the integrated communication for its product range made with Hemp

Abhik Santara at ^ a t o m added with a lot of excitement - We will be working with this magic potion, legally! Imagine the high.

“Hemp has always been known for all the wrong reasons in India. It has a heritage passed on from generation to generation in the Himalayas. But in the last 100 years or so, hemp has been tinged with controversy, leading to the vast natural goodness being lost on us urbanites. Hampa is bringing this goodness in multiple formats to the mainstream and it is wonderful to create and build the brand from scratch across various media platforms. The communication mix, just like the brand, needs an innovative and unusual strategic mix, and it is has been a great learning and fun to work with Rajneesh and his team on this. We have been given the liberty to go wild, right from the strategy, creative to media selection, and there is no better brief to an agency than being able to work without constraints and stifling brand diktats”.