Hansa Research ranks Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar as top endorsers in 2024

Cricketers from three different eras — Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar — continue to hold their popularity with audiences, ranking as top celebrities across age and gender categories in the Brand Endorser 2024 Report by Hansa Research. In 2023, brands spent nearly Rs 500 crore on celebrity endorsements, with choices largely driven by popularity and category fit.

The Brand Endorser Report 2024 provides a strategic, data-driven approach to selecting the right celebrity partner. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the influence of around 400 celebrities across diverse domains, including films, sports, television, and social media, empowering brands to make more informed and impactful choices. Each celebrity is evaluated using a unique Brand Endorser Score, a composite number derived from seven key parameters: Likeability, Fan Following, Perception, Interest to See, Category Fit, and Recognition.

According to the Brand Endorser Report 2024, Virat Kohli takes the top spot as the No. 1 celebrity, followed by M.S. Dhoni in second place and Sachin Tendulkar in third. These cricket legends have outperformed some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan (4th), Akshay Kumar (5th), Amitabh Bachchan (6th), and Salman Khan (8th).

Virat Kohli takes the top spot due to his high ranking in parameters such as Likeability, Popularity, and consumer interest in seeing him endorse products in the near future. Some of the imagery attributes he is closely associated with include Modern, Youthful, Confident, and Aspirational.

Commenting on the findings, Ashish Karnad, executive vice president, Hansa Research said, “What sets cricketers apart from other celebrities is their unique ability to connect with audiences on both emotional and aspirational levels. Whether it’s the nostalgia tied to legends like Sachin Tendulkar or the electrifying energy of stars like Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni, their hard work and perseverance have earned them admiration. Seen as real-life heroes who have risen from humble backgrounds to make their country proud, they have emerged as dominant brand endorsers, highly preferred by brands to communicate their messages and inspire trust among diverse audiences.”

Another interesting finding of the report is that Deepika Padukone is the only female celebrity to feature in the top 10, securing the tenth spot. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan has dropped four places over the last two years, ranking sixth in 2024 compared to second in 2022. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, the only South Indian representative in the top 10, made a significant leap, rising from sixteenth place in 2022 to seventh in 2024.

Offering value add to brands via this research, Ashish Karnad further said, “Our Brand Endorser study offers an in-depth evaluation of the value that a celebrity brings to a brand. By assessing key factors like audience perception, affinity, and the potential impact of celebrity partnerships, this study provides marketers with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions. Moreover, it also helps optimise celebrity engagements and improve return on investment (ROI), enabling brands to strengthen their connections with target audiences and maximize engagement effectiveness.”

For this study, research was conducted among 4,000 respondents across 36 cities. Data was collected through structured online questionnaires across India to evaluate the standings and performance of selected celebrities. Along with seven key parameters, each celebrity was assessed for their suitability across 29 sub-categories within broader industry categories. Additionally, the report examines each celebrity's perception through 24 specific imagery statements, providing a holistic view of their overall appeal.