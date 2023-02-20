Hapipola ropes in India Women’s Cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as Brand Ambassador

The brand has teamed up with the fiery cricketer to boost brand awareness.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the India Women’s cricket captain, is the new brand ambassador for Hapipola, a company that has made noteworthy progress in the lifestyle gadget industry.
Hapipola makes no compromise on its promise of exceptional quality and design with a broad product line across multiple categories, including TWS, Smartwatches, BT audio and mobile accessories.
The founder and director of Hapipola, Prasanth Chordia, commented on the association: "We are delighted to onboard Harmanpreet Kaur as our brand ambassador. She is a multifaceted cricket player with vivacious passion and inspiring energy. Much like how she smashes the boundaries with her smart moves, her presence will help the brand soar to new heights. Together, we will #MoveSmartWithHapipola”
Commenting on her appointment as the brand ambassador for Hapipola, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It's great to see how Hapipola has evolved in bringing new tech gadgets and convenient pocket devices which depict the dynamic lives of today's generation. In addition to cricket, I enjoy listening to music that helps me focus even more on the game. I'm delighted to be a member of the Hapipola family."