Hapipola ropes in India Women’s Cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as Brand Ambassador

The founder and director of Hapipola, Prasanth Chordia, commented on the association: "We are delighted to onboard Harmanpreet Kaur as our brand ambassador. She is a multifaceted cricket player with vivacious passion and inspiring energy. Much like how she smashes the boundaries with her smart moves, her presence will help the brand soar to new heights. Together, we will #MoveSmartWithHapipola”