Happilo and Royal Challengers Bangalore come together to encourage healthy snacking in the new TVC

The ad for Happilo is conceptualised by McCann Worldwide, Bangalore.
Happilo has collaborated with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for a new TVC campaign which captures an array of healthy and quick snackable options offered by the brand.
In this latest campaign featuring RCB players like Virat Kohli, Dinesh Kartik & Glenn Maxwell, the trio grove on a peppy music during an interview. The film opens with the three cricketers sitting for an interview. As they catch the Happilo snack pack kept at the corner, they can’t resist themselves from grabbing the pack. The video further brings focus on the cricketers enjoying from the wide range of quick and healthy snack offerings which are a part of the brand’s product line.
Speaking of the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, founder and CEO, Happilo, says, “We are thrilled about this partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Our association with RCB will help us create a stronger presence in the market and deeper consumer engagement. With this new and quirky campaign, we hope to promote healthy snacking among the young and old.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Nikita Aggarwal, DGM, Brand Strategy, Happilo, says, “Happilo has been expanding its product range to offer dry fruit and dry fruit-based products. Through this integrated T20 campaign, we aim to establish that Happilo has a wide range of dry fruits and healthy snacks. The groovy and peppy ad films carry the fun, playful, and charismatic tonality of the brand. Through this campaign, we aim to change consumer behaviour from snacking on unhealthy snacks to healthy dry fruit snacks.”
During the T20 season for next two months, consumers will see RCB players talk about the wide range of snacking options that Happilo provides. The ad campaigns will be seen across the print, digital and social platforms and on Star Sports and Jio along with the content integration on RCB’s official page. Additionally, the brand will also be doing a series of activities and contests around RCB & T20 on ecommerce platforms like Blink-It, Cred, Amazon, etc, along with activities on Happilo’s own social media and website. Apart from this, the brand plans to create a group of influencers & consumers- Happilo Army, who will be seen enjoying these wide range of products at matches.