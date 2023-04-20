Happilo and Royal Challengers Bangalore come together to encourage healthy snacking in the new TVC

During the T20 season for next two months, consumers will see RCB players talk about the wide range of snacking options that Happilo provides. The ad campaigns will be seen across the print, digital and social platforms and on Star Sports and Jio along with the content integration on RCB’s official page. Additionally, the brand will also be doing a series of activities and contests around RCB & T20 on ecommerce platforms like Blink-It, Cred, Amazon, etc, along with activities on Happilo’s own social media and website. Apart from this, the brand plans to create a group of influencers & consumers- Happilo Army, who will be seen enjoying these wide range of products at matches.

