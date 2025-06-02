Happydent uses classic bright smile concept to tackle littering in new ad

Happydent, a chewing gum brand from Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new ad campaign titled “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan.” The film brings back the brand’s focus on the impact of a bright smile, using a cinematic approach to highlight the idea through a visual narrative.

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign features lyrics and narration by Prasoon Joshi, with music by Shantanu Moitra. The film follows a group of performers using red paint and bright smiles to call out littering in public spaces. The campaign aims to deliver a simple message: small actions can lead to broader social impact.

The film uses familiar situations and daily behaviour to show how small actions can encourage shared responsibility. It references past Happydent ads like Palace and Photographer, while updating the approach for a modern audience.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Sharma, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, shared “At Perfetti Van Melle India, our goal has always been to build brands that resonate culturally and emotionally while delivering business impact. Happydent perfectly embodies this vision. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ reflects our strategic intent to stay relevant with modern consumers while staying true to the brand’s core. Our enduring partnership with McCann Worldgroup continues to deliver creative excellence that is both distinctive and meaningful.”

Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, added “Happydent has always believed in the power of imaginative storytelling—narratives that don’t just entertain, but connect. This campaign celebrates the sparkling smile as a symbol of imagination, expression and meaning. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s the spirit of the brand and the times we live in. As we engage with Gen Z and modern audiences, we’re proud to create stories that reflect purpose and emotional resonance with visual brilliance.”

Prasoon Joshi, chief creative officer and CEO McCann Worldgroup India said: ‘Writing for Happydent has always been close to my heart. But this project would not have been possible without the unwavering trust and collaborative spirit of the Perfetti team. Special acknowledgment goes to Nikhil and his belief in bold ideas. Along with Gunjan who gave us the creative freedom we needed to soar. They have kept the legacy of visionaries like Sameer Suneja who redefined Perfetti’s advertising. The day I met Vinil for this project I knew he would be the right person to give life to this idea and script. He has an exceptional eye for craft and storytelling, and it shines through in every frame. A shout out to my wonderful team at McCann Utsav, Gaurav, Jeet, Abhishek and my old partner in melody, Shantanu.”

Credits:

Agency Name: McCann Worldgroup

Client: Perfetti Van Melle

Concept & Writing: Prasoon Joshi

Creative Director: Prasoon Joshi

Advertising Agency: McCann

Film Director: Vinil Mathew

Music Director: Shantanu Moitra

Lyrics & Singer: Prasoon Joshi

Cinematography: Satchit Paulose

Agency Creative Team: Utsav Khare, Gaurav Kumar, Jeet Kalra, Abhishek Chaswal