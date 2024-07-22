Hardik Pandya partners with FanCode Shop to launch his brand identity and performance wear

Speaking about it, Hardik Pandya, said, “I really wanted to create something that embodies my journey and connects with today’s youth who are unstoppable despite what life throws at them. I am excited to see this come alive with the performance wear range with FanCode Shop. By launching the identity and the range that I personally use and believe in, I feel like I’m sharing a piece of my daily routine and philosophy with my fans. I hope fans will enjoy wearing this as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it!”