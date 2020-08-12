Harley-Davidson banks on hope and the journey ahead in a new ad

With a bit of help from Jason Momoa.
For over one hundred years, community and the long ride has characterised the Harley-Davidson motorcycle brand. Little did it imagine how the pandemic would impact it.
"Hope has given us the strength to move forward. It's that spirit that's carried us throughout the highs and the lows," soothes actor Jason Momoa's voice in the new ad from the iconic motorcycle brand.
Called 'United We Will Ride', it follows six families as they traverse through these dark times and how they power through the power of family, community, and about always enjoying the journey.
As per cycle news, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson said, "More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times. H-D riders and their experiences serve as inspiration for the power of two wheels from vintage custom motorcycles to the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycle.”
“Motorcycles have brought me places that have changed my life and around people that have moulded who I am,” said Jason Momoa. “With my latest production for Harley-Davidson, I’m seeking to broadcast the beauty of riding and the spirit of the motorcycling community during this unprecedented time to encourage riders and aspiring riders to ride. Let’s Ride!”
Credits:
Director : Jason Momoa
Dop : Todd Barry
Producer : Damien bray
Writers : Thomas Pa'a Sibbett