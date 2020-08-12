Harley-Davidson banks on hope and the journey ahead in a new ad

As per cycle news, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson said, "More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times. H-D riders and their experiences serve as inspiration for the power of two wheels from vintage custom motorcycles to the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycle.”