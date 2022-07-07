HARMAN India appoints 80dB Communications as its PR Partner

The mandate has been awarded for the company’s innovations across its three businesses - Automotive, Lifestyle and Digital Transformation Solution in India.
HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has awarded its PR account in India to 80dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory.
80dB Communications will be responsible for developing all PR and external communications programs aimed at showcasing the company’s innovations across its three businesses - Automotive, Lifestyle and Digital Transformation Solution.
HARMAN started its operation in India in 2009. Today, the company has more than 10,000 employees across India.
“We chose to partner with 80dB Communications for their creativity, insights and an integrated communications approach. We look forward to working with them to create greater connections and engagement with our stakeholders and share more of our incredible brand stories”, said Jasleen K Makker, senior director, corporate communications HARMAN India & DTS.
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, co-founder and joint managing director, 80dB Communications said, “We are thrilled to begin this exciting journey with HARMAN and look forward to this partnership to manage their strategic communications”.