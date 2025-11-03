Harmanpreet Kaur joins Omaxe as brand ambassador

Omaxe has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its new brand ambassador, marking a continued focus on sports-led community development. The association underscores Omaxe’s broader ambition to connect infrastructure development with opportunities for athletes and youth.

The partnership builds on Omaxe’s sports-led projects such as The Omaxe State, envisioned as an integrated hub for sports, culture, and leisure. The collaboration aims to promote sports participation—particularly among women—and support grassroots development through facilities and community initiatives.

Harmanpreet Kaur said: “Being from Punjab, I have always felt a deep connection to the spirit of its people and the places that shape us. Omaxe’s presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities and especially for the young generation. Along with its remarkable work in Punjab, projects like The Omaxe State in Delhi reflect how thoughtful development can support sports and create platforms where talent can truly grow. I am proud to join Omaxe as its Brand Ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements.”

Mohit Goel, managing director, Omaxe, said: “We welcome Harmanpreet to the Omaxe family with great pride. Her leadership, dedication, and ability to inspire mirror Omaxe’s commitment to purposeful development. This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years—a milestone for the city and for Indian sport.”

Through this partnership, Omaxe and Harmanpreet will work on athlete development programs, grassroots outreach, and campaigns promoting sports as a career path. The brand also released a film on social media capturing Kaur’s journey as part of the announcement.