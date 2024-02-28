Harpic aims to alleviate the struggles of finding public toilets with its new 'Harpic Loocator' app

The film titled “#BeFreeToPee with Harpic Loocator”, portrays the anxiety and helplessness that every woman goes through every day when they want to use a restroom on the go. The film is executed so that every viewer who watches it will get a taste of the struggle. The anxiety is brought alive by the pace, the song as well and the shots. Since the challenge is faced by every woman irrespective of age, it dials up the relatability by having a diverse set of women being featured in it.