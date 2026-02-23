Harpic taps Rohit Shetty for new Ultra Cleaner campaign

Harpic has introduced the Bathroom Ultra Cleaner, positioned as its first major innovation in the bathroom cleaning segment in over a decade. The brand has also appointed film-maker Rohit Shetty as its ambassador.

The new product is designed to address common bathroom issues such as yellow hard water stains, limescale build-up and rust marks. According to the company, it aims to offer a specialised solution beyond generic cleaning products such as detergents and bleach.

The launch is supported by a campaign built around the line, 'Kaisa bhi ho daag, poora bathroom ULTRA saaf.' The communication highlights the product’s stain-removal positioning.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Rohit Shetty said: “I know what’s it like when people associate you with a certain style, it means they trust you to deliver every single time. And that trust pushes you to do more, do better and to raise the bar. Whether it’s comedy, action or in the case of Harpic, solid safaai. Harpic has been a trusted name in hygiene for years, even being synonymous with bathroom hygiene. With New Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner, the brand is taking bathroom cleaning to the next level. I am glad to be associated with a product that is tough, dependable and designed for real Indian homes.”

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Rishi, marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt – South Asia, said: “Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner is a strong new innovation engineered to tackle India’s toughest hard-water stains, where most generic cleaners fall short. This launch strengthens Harpic’s stain-removal leadership and raises the bar for bathroom hygiene. With Rohit Shetty onboard, we’re delivering a tougher, high-performance solution designed for Indian homes.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, MD and chief creative officer, Havas Creative India said: “Harpic has a new hero in its universe - Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner. It’s tough and effective. And that is why it needed a launch that is unmissable and larger-than-life just like Rohit Shetty, who is the face of the brand. Team Havas Creative India has created yet another power-packed campaign that hits the screens very soon.”

The campaign will roll out across media platforms.