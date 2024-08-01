Harpic's latest campaign promotes mood upliftment through clean bathrooms

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “At Reckitt, our purpose goes beyond products; we strive to improve people's lives through better hygiene and health. Our consumers made us discover that bathrooms play a central role in defining their start for the day. Based on this key insight, we developed our latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye,' that highlights how clean bathrooms can transform mornings into moments of positivity and upliftment. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering sparkling clean bathrooms, reinforcing Harpic as an expert and India's trusted partner for cleanliness and hygiene.”