Harpic's latest campaign promotes mood upliftment through clean bathrooms

Harpic, India's bathroom cleaning brand, announces the launch of its latest campaign, Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye featuring actor Karan Wahi in North and Erode Mahesh in South. This campaign emphasises the importance of bathroom hygiene, showcasing the strong connection between a clean bathroom and positive mood in the morning.
For many, a bathroom is the first stop after waking up and cleanliness of a bathroom and its floors have an impact on how one’s day starts and sometimes may even have an impact on how it continues. An unclean bathroom, with yellow stains and unpleasant odours, may adversely impact the mood. Conversely, a perfectly clean bathroom may uplift your spirits and set a positive tone for the day.
Harpic's new campaign emphasises that Harpic Bathroom Cleaner provides a sparkling clean bathroom, helping families start their day well. It offers superior cleaning compared to generic options like detergent and bleach, ensuring every household has a clean bathroom that kills 99.9% of germs and leaves a pleasant fragrance.
Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “At Reckitt, our purpose goes beyond products; we strive to improve people's lives through better hygiene and health. Our consumers made us discover that bathrooms play a central role in defining their start for the day. Based on this key insight, we developed our latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye,' that highlights how clean bathrooms can transform mornings into moments of positivity and upliftment. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering sparkling clean bathrooms, reinforcing Harpic as an expert and India's trusted partner for cleanliness and hygiene.”
Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign uses a unique combination of a brass band and music to depict the mood and bring the concept of mood elevation to life. The campaign film highlights the power of Harpic Bathroom Cleaner to give 10 times better cleaning versus detergents* so that consumers start their day in a clean space and on a positive note.
Anupama Ramaswamy, joint MD and chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India said, “Forget breakfast. Forget yoga. What's the first thing you do after waking up? Step into the bathroom. However, an unclean bathroom can ruin your good morning and set a dull tone for the day. We've creatively captured this universal truth with our catchy concept – ‘Mood Ka Band’. Our campaign – ‘Bathroom Jagmagaye toh Din ban jaye!’ seamlessly combines entertainment with practical benefits.”