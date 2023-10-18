Harpic’s #MomWaliDiwali sparks the magic of family bonds

The ad film encourages family members to assist the mother with exhausting tasks like bathroom cleaning.
Harpic has released a new campaign video #MomWaliDiwali, inspiring families to play a bigger role in getting homes ready for the upcoming festival. The video highlights how each member can support the homemaker(mother) in the process, especially when it comes to bathroom cleaning.
Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia, said, “In a new direction for the brand, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner through #MomWaliDiwali, showcases the importance of a mother’s touch in achieving perfection in every task, and the role families can play to ease her work around the house, especially during Diwali cleaning. The film aims to bring families together in the most mundane task of cleaning.”
It features a daughter, son, and father struggling at tasks like making laddoos, picking right clothes for Diwali, and putting up lights, however, with the mother’s magical touch, they are able to complete the tasks successfully. When the mother is later seen attempting to clean the bathroom, the other members of the family intervene to help, using the Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, making the mother smile.
The joy of the celebrations can be multiplied if the family comes together to do cleaning tasks as well. The video is available on Harpic’s official YouTube page along with Meta and Disney+ Hotstar.
Credits-
Creative Agency: Energy Studio
Production house: Purple Pink
Director: Siddharth Shah