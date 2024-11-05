Harris and Trump spent nearly $10 Billion on ads in 2024 US elections

Ahead of the verdict day for the US elections 2024, Kamala Harris has become a leading figure in campaign advertising. Over the past month, she spent about $246 million on ads, compared to Donald Trump’s $192 million.

As per media reports, in just the last two weeks, Harris spent around $27 million on ads on Google and Meta (which includes Facebook and Instagram), while Trump spent about $8.6 million. Throughout the campaign, Harris consistently spent more on Google ads than Trump did.

Overall, the 2024 U.S. presidential race has surpassed $10 billion in ad spending, highlighting the central role of advertising in modern elections. In this election cycle, 23 states have had over $100 million spent on ads. But Pennsylvania stands out the most, with a record-breaking $1.2 billion spent on advertising. This marks the first time in U.S. history that any state has seen more than $1 billion spent on ads.