Harvest Gold unveils onboards Saina Nehwal as Race Ambassador

For every registered member who runs the race, Harvest Gold will donate 20 slices of bread to the underprivileged through the NGO partner – Robin Hood Army.
Harvest Gold, one of the leading bread brands in India under the aegis of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baked food company today, announced the launch of ‘Harvest Gold Global Race 2023’. The brand has on-boarded former Badminton World Champion, Saina Nehwal as the ‘Race Ambassador’.
Scheduled for 24 September 2023, at Cyber City Gurugram, the race returns for its eighth edition, with an aim to provide nourishment for all. This year, the brand under its theme -'‘Run the Distance, to make a Difference’ has joined hands with The Robin Hood Army, a leading NGO which strives to ensure nutrition for the underprivileged and the less fortunate sections of the society. Harvest Gold has pledged to donate 20 slices of bread for every registration received for the Global Race in India.
In line with its mission of promoting health and wellness, the brand has committed to promoting better lifestyle choices through its range of healthy products. Through this race, Harvest Gold also emphasises that it's not only about running but also about giving back to society to nourish a better world.
Raj Kanwar Singh, managing director of Grupo Bimbo, India, said, ‘We are thrilled to announce Harvest Gold Global Race 2023. Driven by the goal of creating a better world, Harvest Gold is dedicated to promoting healthier lifestyle choices. The Harvest Gold Global Race stands as a purposeful endeavour, where participants are not solely running for their well-being but are also making significant contributions to support the underprivileged. I urge everyone to unite and collectively take a stride towards eradicating hunger. "Let's ‘Run the Distance, to make a Difference’.”
Onboarding former Badminton World Champion and Olympic medalist, Saina Nehwal, as the race ambassador. Raj further added. “We are excited to partner with Former World Champion and India’s celebrated athlete, Saina Nehwal, for Harvest Gold Global Race 2023. Saina's prowess on the court is well-known. This collaboration signifies her being a champion on the court to being a champion for a cause - the cause of nourishing a better world, a mission that resonates with Harvest Gold's ethos”.
Saina Nehwal, Indian Badminton Player, stated, “I believe in taking one step at a time and striving relentlessly, a philosophy that's served me well in sports. Similarly, I believe every effort to create a better world, big or small, brings us closer to overcoming societal challenges. I'm honoured to partner with Harvest Gold. As an athlete, I've always believed our impact goes beyond the finish line, and this partnership embodies that belief. The lack of accessibility to nourishment still stands as one of the most pressing challenges for our world and the Harvest Gold Global Race presents an opportunity for all of us to engage and make a valuable contribution towards ‘Nourishing a better world’.”