Harvest Gold unveils onboards Saina Nehwal as Race Ambassador

Saina Nehwal, Indian Badminton Player, stated, “I believe in taking one step at a time and striving relentlessly, a philosophy that's served me well in sports. Similarly, I believe every effort to create a better world, big or small, brings us closer to overcoming societal challenges. I'm honoured to partner with Harvest Gold. As an athlete, I've always believed our impact goes beyond the finish line, and this partnership embodies that belief. The lack of accessibility to nourishment still stands as one of the most pressing challenges for our world and the Harvest Gold Global Race presents an opportunity for all of us to engage and make a valuable contribution towards ‘Nourishing a better world’.”