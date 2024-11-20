Harvest Gold's campaign promotes the benefits of fibre-rich breakfasts

Bimbo Bakeries India, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, has launched a campaign for Harvest Gold 100% Atta Bread. The campaign emphasises the importance of 30% daily fibre intake for gut health. It highlights that consuming four slices of the bread provides the recommended fibre and supports overall health.

Harvest Gold promotes healthy eating in Delhi NCR through its bread range. The new campaign focuses on digestive health and encourages adding a fiber-rich breakfast using 100% Atta and Multigrain bread. The DVC highlights the versatility of the bread for simple and nourishing breakfast options.

Talking about the new campaign, Raj Kanwar Singh, managing director of Bimbo Bakeries India, said, “At Bimbo Bakeries India, we are committed to building a better world by innovating and providing a variety of healthy food options to our consumers. In today’s fast-paced world, we want to offer consumers an easy and nourishing breakfast option with Harvest Gold’s 100 % Atta Bread. It is a wholesome and versatile choice that will help consumers meet a significant portion of their daily fibre needs and bring a positive change towards better health and wellness.”

The DVC is live on Harvest Gold’s social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, helping viewers discover the nutritional benefits of the products.