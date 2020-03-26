Has Dairy Day joined the causevertising bandwagon with its new ad?

In the ad, we saw two woke points. One being about the lives of mute and deaf people, and how acts of goodness can make their lives easier. The other being the two actors who played Gatso and his mother, who seem to be from the North-east - an uncommon choice, but one that’s slowly, yet rightly, becoming common. Also, the decision to use kids as protagonists, when the makers could have used any pair, really.