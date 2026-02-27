Has Myntra cracked the ‘multi-star madness’ code for its big-ticket campaigns?

Myntra is turning 19, and if there’s one thing the platform has made consistent over the past few years, it’s this: when it celebrates, it does so with a crowd.

For the third edition of its Birthday Blast sale, Myntra has rolled out a new star-studded campaign featuring Chunky Pandey, Nora Fatehi, Farhan Akhtar, Anu Malik and Jeetendra.



Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the films revolve around a simple but sticky line: “Myntra ka Birthday Blast pe har koi invited hai.”



The structure is familiar. Each celebrity exists in their own exaggerated universe, Nora in full glam mode, Farhan in performer energy, Anu Malik ready to break into song, until Chunky Pandey crashes in, uninvited but impossible to ignore. His recurring presence across all three films becomes the running gag, reinforcing the central message: this isn’t an exclusive party. It never was.





This isn’t the first time Myntra has leaned heavily on multi-celebrity storytelling to power its sales.

In 2025’s Birthday Blast campaign, the platform brought together Anu Malik, Maheep Kapoor, Abbas-Mastan, Usha Uthup, Kusha Kapila, Gia Manek, Rupal Patel and Chunky Pandey across two films. The premise? Guests abandoning a birthday party for better “return gifts” at Myntra’s sale.

Before that, for the End of Reason Sale (EORS), Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Farah Khan headlined the irreverent ‘Sunder ke Papa ki Saree ki Dukaan’ campaign also conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, cheekily suggesting that Myntra’s sale didn’t need advertising at all.



And during the Big Fashion Festival, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Triptii Dimri featured in a chaotic film where celebrities crashed events simply to flaunt outfits bought at ‘3X Discounts’.



The thread running across these campaigns? Controlled chaos, pop-culture stacking, and celebrity overload.

Tilt’s signature: spectacle over storyline

Tilt Brand Solutions, Myntra’s agency on record since July 2023, has increasingly built a recognisable tone for the brand — meme-friendly and celebrity-dense.

The Birthday Blast campaign continues this style: short attention-span narratives, exaggerated celebrity personas, and a central sale hook delivered through humour rather than hard discount messaging.

The agency isn’t limited to Myntra. One of its earlier memorable works was the cricketer-packed Dream11 film featuring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others, showcasing Tilt’s comfort with scale and ensemble casting.

Is multi-star the new sale template?

What’s interesting is how this approach has now become a pattern — not just for Myntra, but increasingly across categories. When storyline depth is limited by sale messaging, brands are compensating with celebrity density.

The risk, of course, is repetition. When every sale becomes louder and more star-packed than the last, the bar keeps rising. The question then becomes: can spectacle alone sustain recall?