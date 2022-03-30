Hashtag Orange bags digital mandate for Light Up Beauty

Light Up Beauty, a skin care brand launched in 2020 has partnered with Hashtag Orange to manage its digital services. While announcing the addition of one more beauty brand to its portfolio, the agency reported that it will be tasked with the responsibility of Website Management, SEO and Media. Light Up Beauty is a Superfood inspired Smart Skincare brand which aims at delivering dermatologically a

pproved, toxin free formulations at an affordable pricing that promote a sustainable radiance. This PETA Certified brand aspires for it’s customers to flaunt their natural complexion and bid farewell to filters and heavy layers of makeup.