Hashtag Orange Bags Media Mandate for Dish TV’s Watcho OTT Super App

Hashtag Orange will be responsible for brand building and performance marketing for the OTT aggregator.
Hashtag Orange has secured the media mandate for Watcho OTT Super App, an exciting and popular OTT aggregator owned by Dish TV, India’s leading DTH provider. Watcho OTT Super App is a comprehensive entertainment solution catering to all generations, urban and rural, including Gen Z, and boasts over 5 million paid subscriptions.
As part of the mandate, Hashtag Orange will be responsible for brand building and performance marketing for the OTT aggregator, helping it reach larger audiences and create a memorable identity. Watcho OTT Super App offers access to popular platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Sun Nxt, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, HoiChoi, Chaupal, Manorama Max, FanCode, Raj Digital, Tarang Plus, ShortsTV, ETV Win, Stage, Aao Nxt, and ‘Watcho Exclusives’ under a single subscription, alongside its exclusive content. The platform features over 45 web series, user-generated content through Swag, popular shows, and exclusive live TV across genres including romance, corporate conspiracies, family drama, fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi.
Speaking about this opportunity, the Founder of Hashtag Orange, Mukesh Vij, said, “We’re living in times when everyone has access to phones and OTT platforms. I see many people hesitate in subscribing to multiple platforms. With Watcho, audiences can put that doubt to rest, and we get to amplify this message by adding our creative expertise. The team at Hashtag Orange is pumped to unleash their ideas and redefine how audiences consume OTT content.”
Echoing this enthusiasm, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & Watcho, said, "At Dish TV and Watcho, we are committed to expanding our content offerings and enhancing user experience. As we broaden our library with more diverse languages, both Indian and international, at affordable prices, and form new strategic alliances, we believe now is the ideal time to attract a wider audience. Partnering with Hashtag Orange is a pivotal move for us. We are confident that their innovative approach will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a leading OTT aggregator, boosting our brand visibility, and driving user engagement. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to unlock new growth opportunities and elevate Watcho’s impact in the competitive OTT space."