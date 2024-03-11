Hashtag Orange bags social media mandate for Fenesta

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Hashtag Orange, an integrated marketing agency, has been awarded the social media mandate for Fenesta, a fenestration company. The partnership aims to elevate Fenesta's digital presence and engage with its audience effectively across various social media platforms.
Fenesta, a windows and doors brand, has maintained a high standard in their online presence. Now, as its official partner, Hashtag Orange, will be in charge of elevating Fenesta’s presence on social media and the internet. Primarily, the agency will assist Fenesta in crafting captivating social media content while also providing top-notch solutions to address all its digital and technological challenges.
Susmita Nag, chief marketing officer, Fenesta, expressed her views on the recent collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to welcome our new digital agency onboard. We are excited about the journey ahead and confident that this partnership will bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and expertise to our marketing endeavors. Together, we aim to enhance our brand presence, engage our audience effectively, and drive meaningful connections that resonate with our customers. I look forward to collaborating closely with the talented team at our new agency. Let's embark on this journey together, fueled by creativity, passion, and a shared commitment to excellence”.
Speaking about their new win, Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “It is truly a matter of pride for Hashtag Orange to be associated with Fenesta. We’re eagerly expanding our horizons and at such a time, partnering with this industry leader has immense significance. Our in-house creative mavericks are waiting to explode their creativity and disrupt. We’re nothing but excited!”