Hashtag Orange wins multiple clients

Hashtag Orange –a full service integrated digital marketing agency based at Gurugram, has been on a winning spree with multiple pitch wins in the recent 2 months. The agency bagged mandates across several key accounts including GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Monte Carlo, Rock-It, Hype Ryno, EDGE by Pearl Academy, HOUSR co-living and Tulips Hygiene.
At the back of this business growth, now agency is expanding its footprints to other markets starting with Hyderabad from where the GMR Hyderabad International Airport business will be managed for their creative, media and social media marketing mandates.
Speaking on their multi-fold growth and future-plans, Mukesh Vij, founder – Hashtag Orange told – “Our focus has always been to deliver value to the clients across categories and verticals, while being an Employee First organization. With much done, and a lot more in the pipeline, we are eyeing 5X growth in the current financial year. Godspeed to us all!”
Amit Shankar, co-founder & chief creative officer - Hashtag Orange added – “Technology led creative solutions have been the key pillars of our ongoing success delivering some disruptive campaigns for different brands. We have always seen digital marketing through a new age consumer engagement by exploring multiple channels that precisely gives us an edge over others.”
The agency has been consistent in proving their creative prowess ever since they started in 2018. Their recent works include Father’s Day campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurana & Piyush Mishra developed for The Man Company, a male grooming brand; a high-on-quirk product campaigns for Carrier Midea Air Conditioners and Tulips Hygiene brand launch.
Gaurav Singh, chief growth officer - Hashtag Orange,says, “This has been a great year for us. We have won mandate for brands across different categories which clearly demonstrate our capability to offer solutions which goes beyond communication and address a real business challenge through our inhouse creative, technology or effective digital marketing. This year, we have also significantly strengthened our teams and hired some of the bright minds across verticals. With this growth curve, we are excited and confident of taking Hashtag Orange to the newer heights in times to come.”