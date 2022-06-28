Hashtag Orange wins multiple clients

Gaurav Singh, chief growth officer - Hashtag Orange,says, “This has been a great year for us. We have won mandate for brands across different categories which clearly demonstrate our capability to offer solutions which goes beyond communication and address a real business challenge through our inhouse creative, technology or effective digital marketing. This year, we have also significantly strengthened our teams and hired some of the bright minds across verticals. With this growth curve, we are excited and confident of taking Hashtag Orange to the newer heights in times to come.”