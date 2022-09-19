Hashtag Orange wins the creative mandate for Signify India

Hashtag Orange, founded in 2018, provides 360-degree digital marketing solutions ranging from product identification to sales and services. The company has made a position for itself among the top digital advertising firms in India. It aims to assist businesses reach their goals through comprehensive digital marketing strategies.

Signify is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers, and lighting for the Internet of Things. Founded as Philips in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, the company has led the lighting industry with innovations that have served businesses, municipalities and consumers since 1891. Its energy efficient lighting products, systems and services enable consumers to enjoy a superior quality of light, and make people’s lives safer and more comfortable, businesses more productive and cities more livable.

Welcoming Signify to their portfolio of companies, the Founder of Hashtag Orange, Mukesh Vij, said, “We are extremely excited to work with Signify in India. The company has a strong heritage in India and has been a pioneer in transforming lighting in Indian households for decades. Hashtag Orange has built a reputation of delivering effective solutions for its brands and will partner Signify in further strengthening its reputation by developing culturally rich creative solutions. We've embarked on a digital transformation journey to strengthen the link between digital and advertising. Through content development, marketing, advertising, and technology solutions, we are building a solid digital presence for our partner brands. As a digital marketing provider, our mission is to help Signify grow on both digital and legacy platforms.”