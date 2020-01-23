Havas Creative India bags integrated communication mandate for William Grant & Sons

Havas Creative has started the year with a bang by winning the integrated communication mandate for William Grant & Sons, following a rigorous multi-agency pitch in December. The agency will be handling the entire India portfolio business, which includes reputed brands like Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Grant’s, Monkey Shoulder, Hendrick’s and Drambuie.
As part of the mandate, Havas will be responsible for the creative strategy and execution across online and offline platforms. The business will be managed out of the agency's Delhi office.
Payal Nijhawan, head of marketing, William Grant & Sons India said “We are very excited to have Havas Group India on board as we head into the next stage of our journey in India. Together with the teams at Havas Group, we will continue building momentum with our brands and speaking to our consumers through an integrated marketing approach.”
Speaking on the win, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India said “We are delighted to partner with a legendary brand like William Grant & Sons, who have a bouquet of iconic brands like Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Grant’s, Monkey Shoulder and Hendricks, and our task will be to take the brands further with unique and meaningful ideas. With our Havas’ integrated Village model, we will continue to make a meaningful difference to the brands by providing seamless and agile business solutions. We look forward to further strengthening their legacy in the Indian market.”
William Grant & Sons,is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887.