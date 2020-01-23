Havas Creative India bags integrated communication mandate for William Grant & Sons

Speaking on the win, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India said “We are delighted to partner with a legendary brand like William Grant & Sons, who have a bouquet of iconic brands like Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Grant’s, Monkey Shoulder and Hendricks, and our task will be to take the brands further with unique and meaningful ideas. With our Havas’ integrated Village model, we will continue to make a meaningful difference to the brands by providing seamless and agile business solutions. We look forward to further strengthening their legacy in the Indian market.”