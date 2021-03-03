Havas Creative India bags the digital communication mandate for ITC Bingo

According to Aishwarya Pratap Singh, head of marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta ITC Foods, “With the redefined media mix, and increasing role of digital in everyday lives of a consumer, Bingo! aims to occupy higher mindspace of its consumers through heightened engagement on social media. We are delighted to have Havas on board as our social media partner, and we look forward to continue the clutter-breaking, witty communication that Bingo! is known for on Digital platforms as well.”