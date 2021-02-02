Havas Creative wins integrated communication mandate for The Laughing Cow

Alamjit Singh Sekhon, commercial director, Fromageries Bel India said “India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of delicious cheese (Creamy Triangles, Slices, Blocks, Spread, and Cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. Consumers find the Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese triangles to be unique as they are the only soft, spreadable portions of cheese in India. We believe that Havas Creative with their meaningful brand approach are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness.”