Havas CX expands into Southeast Asia with new Singapore office

Havas CX, the global customer experience network of Havas, expands into Singapore, strengthening its presence across Southeast Asia. With a network spanning 18 major Havas Villages worldwide—including hubs in London, Paris, New York, and Mumbai—this expansion will bring together the UI/UX and experience design expertise of Think Design along with the capabilities of Ekino, the technology and digital transformation specialist operating in Singapore since 2017.



“Expanding our CX capabilities in Southeast Asia, with Singapore serving as the strategic hub, is a key part of our broader Converged growth strategy in the region”, shared Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas India, Southeast and North Asia (Japan & South Korea). “While we establish a robust UI/UX design capability through Think Design, in the coming months, we’ll be introducing more of Havas CX Network’s services into Southeast Asia—reinforcing our commitment to delivering transformative customer experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic digital economies.”



David Shulman, gobal CEO of Havas CX Network, shared, "As brands seek to create deeper, more meaningful connections with their audiences, the need for seamless, integrated experiences has never been greater. By expanding our CX capabilities in Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore, we are reinforcing our dedication to customer-centric innovation throughout the region, providing solutions that resonate with audiences at every step of their digital journey.”



To create a brand experience through the integration of creativity, design, and technology, Think Design will work closely with BLKJ Havas, supported by Ekino’s tech capabilities to deliver solutions that enables brands to better engage with their audiences. This will be jointly led by Deepali Saini, CEO of Think Design, and Rowena Bhagchandani, CEO of BLKJ Havas. Both will continue to report into Rana Barua.



On the launch, Deepali Saini and Rowena Bhagchandani shared, “We are excited to integrate our CX capabilities into the region, positioning Singapore as a leading hub for digital innovation to drive significant growth across the region.”

