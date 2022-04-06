Havas Group acquires Search Laboratory

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says: “The acquisition of Search Laboratory comes at a time where Havas Media Group is experiencing an impressive period of growth and momentum. Continuing to invest in HMG is part of a global transformation plan to deliver more data led media experiences for both local and global clients. Search Laboratory’s sophisticated expertise in data and analytics perfectly complements our own to create an enhanced offering that will help brands to activate their data in more meaningful ways. I wish Chris Attewell, Ian Harris and their teams a very warm welcome to our Group.”