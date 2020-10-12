Havas Group India bags the creative and media mandate for JBL and Harman Kardon

Speaking on the win, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “It is indeed a delight for us to strengthen our relationship and partner with HARMAN in India, and add the media and creative mandate for JBL and Harmon Kardon, in addition to working on Infinity. We have been doing some very exciting work on Infinity and with these two brands the challenge and expectations go up as these are very key players in the audio industry and have very clear objectives and plans. What is sweeter is that we won it with our integrated village model which further emphasises the #BetterTogether philosophy of Havas.”