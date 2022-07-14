Havas Group India expands footprint into Eastern India

The agency will be led by Anisha Singh Motwani, Founder & CEO, QED who will report in to Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative).
Paris-headquartered global advertising conglomerate Havas Group India has announced its foray into eastern India through a strategic tie-up between Havas Worldwide India and Kolkata-based digital marketing agency Quite Easily Done (QED).
The new entity, Havas QED, will partner with Havas Creative Group India, which has agencies, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (design) and Shobiz (experiential). The agency will be led by Anisha Singh Motwani, founder & CEO, QED who will report in to Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative). This collaboration will further drive the creative and digital excellence of Havas Creative Group India.
Havas Group India has been strengthening and expanding its core products over the last three years through acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, resulting in remarkable commercial growth that has made the network one of the fastest growing in the country. To add to this momentum, Havas Group India is now expanding its geographical footprint in India, with eastern India as the next stop to pursue potential opportunities.
Talking about the expansion, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, stated, "Over the previous 2 years, we went from 3 to 10 companies through acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, adding agencies such as Conran Design Group, Havas CX, Think Design, and Shobiz Havas under the Creative umbrella. Media saw the addition of verticals including Havas Content, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Market, and a strategic alliance with Tribes. This has resulted in tremendous growth and has propelled our reputation in the industry. Eastern India, without a doubt, offers unexplored commercial potential. This strategic alliance, I believe, is the first resolute step in the market and opens the door to the possibility of our fourth Village in India, in the future.”
"We've been working with Anisha and the QED team for the past two years, and she's one of the most promising entrepreneurs in India," said Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India. "This partnership is the best cultural fit for us, and I'm certain that our collaboration will help us add many new clients and write a new chapter in our growth journey", he further added.
Founded in 2015, QED specializes in crafting captivating brand stories through content, design, creative communication, social media marketing strategies, SMS and email business communication, digital advertising, SEO, and paid search advertisements. The agency handles a wide range of clients including Nicco Park, The Park Hotels, Flurys, Heritage Dining, Indo-British Scholars Association, and many others. With over 15 years of experience in marketing, Anisha’s strength and forte lies in brand-building. She has been featured by Entrepreneurs of India in their #StartupStories feature in 2019, and in the Leading Women Entrepreneurs of India 2020 by Insights Success. Recognized as one of the most influential businesswomen of the year 2022 by Innovative Zone, she was also awarded the Woman Entrepreneur Award in 2022 by Great Companies.
Anisha Singh Motwani, CEO & founder of QED, stated, "Our collaboration with Havas Worldwide India has been moving from strength to strength. This strategic alliance is an organic step towards further strengthening our partnership with the agency. I am confident that we will continue to deliver ground-breaking work together."