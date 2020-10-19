Havas Group India unveils results of Meaningful Brands® 2020 Study: COVID edition

The study identified 8 Meaningful Shifts across APAC, that can help brands close the expectation gap created due to the pandemic. In India, 4 of these shifts take top priority -

1. Sensory innovations to drive health & safety: Advanced, specific safety measures that the consumer can touch & feel, taken to account for the concerns arising due to the pandemic.

2. Being well - mentally & physically: Consumers expecting brands to take care of their physical & mental health, relax procedures to help them.

3. Skin in the game post crisis: Brand’s perspective & investment for greater good - help the economy/ category recover post crisis.

4. Transparency: Honesty in processes & an open dialogue with consumers.