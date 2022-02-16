Havas Group opens its first virtual village in the metaverse

The real world and the virtual will be coming together in the metaverse to offer an immersive and augmented Havas Village experience. Using rich programming, exclusive content, connected animation and gamification, the Group will organise conferences, events, concerts, client presentations, product launches and more.

Havas Group’s role is to support brands in the development of their communication strategies. Building a Havas Village in the metaverse will help brands launch successfully into this new virtual adventure and join forces to build a positive image, a meaningful reputation, and a powerful connection with gamer-consumers.