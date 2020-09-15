Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Gamezy

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP - South, Havas Media.
Havas Media India has bagged integrated media duties for Gamezy, a fantasy gaming platform from the house of Gameskraft, one of the fastest growing online gaming companies in India. The mandate includes both offline and online media duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP - South, Havas Media.
Gamezy is a unique fantasy cricket platform and the latest offering by Gameskraft, a leading online game development company in Bangalore. Gamezy aims to be the most rewarding fantasy game providing more rewards for gamers interested in winnings. The fantasy game was launched last year during T20 cricket season with a vision to create a delightful and seamless experience for gamers looking for participation and engagement during the matches. Gamezy offers the best-in-class playing experience to fantasy cricket users, flexible Instant Cash coupled with welcome & referral bonuses making the onboarding experience a delight on Gamezy App. Gamezy enables users to play their favourite fantasy cricket game in 8 languages and apart from classical 11-a-side fantasy format, users also have options to play 2nd innings & 5-a-side teams.
Prithvi Singh, Co-founder Gameskraft said, “Gamezy is a unique offering for online gamers and comes at a perfect time with rising demand for fantasy sports and amidst IPL season. The aim is to make fantasy gaming even more experiential for the users and break through the traditional fantasy gaming experience with a focus on rewards. We are confident that Havas Media Group’s Meaningful Media initiative studies and champions the media that matters most to audiences—media that is engaging, trusted, and influential, and will take the brand to newer heights.”
Mohit Joshi, managing director, Havas Media Group India said, “Despite a challenging year, Havas Media Group India has topped the new business charts in the R3 Media Agency League 2020 for 6 consecutive months. We are glad to further bolster our e-commerce portfolio with this win. There is a rising enthusiasm and opportunity in the online gaming space given the current situation and with the comeback of IPL this year. Gamezy offers a new-age gaming experience whilst ensuring digital safety and transparency. Havas Media is proud to partner with yet another meaningful brand Gamezy and together look forward to creating meaningful and memorable gaming experiences for the users.”