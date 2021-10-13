Havas Media Group India adds new businesses worth INR 750+ crores in Q3

The new business wins include some of the marquee brands, namely, Ambuja Cement,Bira91, Campus Shoes, De Beers Forevermark, Dr. Reddy’s, and Realme.
After garnering the highest growth rate amongst Indian media agency networks in 2020 (35%, Recma June 2020), Havas Media Group India is inching towards closing yet another successful year. In the third quarter of 2021, Havas Media Group India has added new businesses worth INR 750+ crores.
The new business wins include some of the marquee brands, namely, Ambuja Cement,Bira91, Campus Shoes, De Beers Forevermark, Dr. Reddy’s, and Realme. One of the biggest clients of Havas Media Group India, Swiggy, has further consolidated its association with the network by giving the media mandate of SwiggyInstamart.
The growth is firmly affixed to the principles of constant evolution, agility, and offering the most differentiated and future-ready products and tool-suites. Havas Media Group India is committed to building brands and clients' businesses through Meaningful Media and strategy. This, along with the network's sustainable growth agenda has set the agency on yet another successful business year.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “Over the last two years, Havas Group India has displayed some phenomenal growth, in terms of new client acquisitions – some of them have been really esteemed ones. We have built our expertise through acquisitions, strengthened our teams through exceptional hiring of talent, and elevated the cultural and organizational shift. This has clearly set us apart from the competition and it's evident in our growth story. I am glad that the vision with which we set out to achieve has culminated into an outstanding momentum for the network. I’m also extremely delighted with all my colleagues at Havas Media, Creative and all our group companies for showing such resilience and commitment during such volatile times."
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India said, "Since 2019 we have been on the journey of creating the most evolved media agency network in India. We renewed our focus on upskilling and strengthening our strategy and business teams. As a result, investors, fund managers and marketers have put us in the big league. The testimony is also in the quarter-on-quarter growth despite the tough market conditions."