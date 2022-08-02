Havas Media Group India bags integrated media mandate of Slurrp Farm

The mandate includes both offline and digital media duties; and will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office.
Havas Media Group India has bagged the integrated media mandate of millet-based children’s food brand, Slurrp Farm.
The mandate includes both offline and digital media duties; and will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, spearheaded by Harbir Singh Rai, Managing Partner (Head – North 2), under the guidance of Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India.
Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Slurrp Farm offers healthy, yummy, and natural food options for children made using supergrains like ragi and jowar. Ranging from toddler and kids’ cereals to noodles, pastas and pancakes, Slurrp Farm was founded when Meghana and Shauravi became mothers themselves and felt they were incredibly short of options that were both healthy and tasty to feed their own children. Following their hearts, they dug into recipes from their grandmothers’ kitchens and took ingredients from their own childhoods such as millets, reinventing them and making them as tasty as can be. What started as an experiment in their own home kitchens has now evolved into a much-loved children’s food brand.
Slurrp Farm currently retails in India via www.slurrpfarm.com as well as through leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, First Cry, and Swiggy Instamart amongst others. Products are also available across leading modern trade stores in India and the UAE as well as online in the US and UK.
Earlier this summer, Slurrp Farm launched its first-ever brand campaign, ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’ featuring investor and brand ambassador, actor Anushka Sharma. The three-part digital campaign highlights how mothers have to constantly deal with a flood of opinions and options when it comes to giving their children nutritious food. The campaign was effectively amplified by Havas Media Group India across multiple digital touchpoints including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Search and through other innovations.
Shauravi Malik, co-founder, Wholsum Foods, said, “At Wholsum Foods, we are always looking to partner with people who share the same ethos and values as us – the team at Havas does exactly that. We are pleased to partner with Havas Media Group to bolster our offline and digital media efforts, and look forward to working with them to further evolve our storytelling and introduce new audiences to Slurrp Farm.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with India’s most loved, wholesome, meaningful kids’ food brand, Slurrp Farm. With rising health concerns such as malnourishment, obesity, diabetes among children, healthy food and nutrition-based diet have become a priority. Through its innovative portfolio of millet-based food products, Slurrp Farm is successfully contributing towards inculcating healthy eating habits among children and adults alike. We look forward to further strengthening the brand’s journey and driving its vision, by building meaningful connections with the consumer.’’