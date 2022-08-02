Havas Media Group India bags integrated media mandate of Slurrp Farm

Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Slurrp Farm offers healthy, yummy, and natural food options for children made using supergrains like ragi and jowar. Ranging from toddler and kids’ cereals to noodles, pastas and pancakes, Slurrp Farm was founded when Meghana and Shauravi became mothers themselves and felt they were incredibly short of options that were both healthy and tasty to feed their own children. Following their hearts, they dug into recipes from their grandmothers’ kitchens and took ingredients from their own childhoods such as millets, reinventing them and making them as tasty as can be. What started as an experiment in their own home kitchens has now evolved into a much-loved children’s food brand.