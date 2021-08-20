Havas Media Group India launches CONVERGED

Through a robust and thoroughly tested data management approach, Converged can seamlessly integrate disparate data sources from client's homegrown tech stacks into a single, easy-to-use system making that data available and accessible for media executions.

Converged is flexible, tech-agnostic, locally compliant and adaptable for clients. Using a rent-not-buy approach, Converged allows us to tap into the best data solutions in each market, thereby delivering solely on what’s right for the clients.