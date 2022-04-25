Havas Media Group launches Havas Market in India

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “The current e-retail landscape in India is very competitive and complicated for the consumer. From fashion, beauty, electronics and mobile, to food, healthcare and entertainment, each product category has witnessed a significant growth in e-commerce spends. India already has close to 200Mn+ online transacting users. Given Havas Media Group India’s diversified client portfolio, we identified a great opportunity to develop an in-house e-commerce practice. With Havas Market, we want to become the go-to-market entity in the industry, offering an end-to-end solution and optimizing clients’ e-retail business. I’m confident with Havas’ existing capabilities and the stellar team of experts, we will be able to scale the vertical to even greater heights.”