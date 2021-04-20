Havas Media Group launches HI-CRICKET in partnership with YouGov

Some highlights from the pre-phase findings:

· 50% of the respondents watched all the matches last year and 70% said that they will definitely watch the game this year.

· Viewers in the age-group of 31-44 years make for the most engaged group with the game, not only in terms of viewership but also in terms of social media chatter, participating in contests and creating their own fantasy leagues based on IPL players.

· Viewers are multi-tasking while watching the game – from ordering food online, to playing their own fantasy leagues and engaging with match experts.

· Mix of both online & offline viewership for males, especially amongst 18-44-year olds. Older (44+ yrs) & female audiences are skewed to watching the game on TV.

· As for the favourite team, two-thirds of IPL viewers consider champions Mumbai Indians to be the best performing team. About a fifth consider Chennai Super Kings the best performing team.

· Match innings and Powerplay are the key segments watched by almost two-thirds of viewers.

· IPL influences consumer actions in a big way - from searching for a product/service after seeing an ad to downloading an app or buying a product.