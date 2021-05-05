Havas Media Group launches Meaningful Marketplaces

In joining the Conscious Advertising Network (CAN) last fall, Havas Media Group committed to the organization’s best practice manifestos in six key areas: Anti Ad-Fraud, Informed Consent, Diversity, Fake News, Hate Speech and Children’s Wellbeing. The manifestos enable and encourage brands, agencies, and adtech companies to make conscious decisions around how they operate and the content they produce. In working to bridge the gap between technology and ethics, Havas Media Group recognized that systemic problems require systemic change, leading to the development of Meaningful Marketplaces.