Havas Media Group, MiQ and Samsung Ads unveil brand lift study on Connected TV

Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India said "As a network, we are constantly striving to be first movers in the industry in terms of innovation and thought leadership. Meaningful media has the potential to positively impact brand metrics, and we see CTV as an essential link between the digital and traditional ecosystems. The audience is changing the way they consume media, and CTV is dominating in terms of both screen impact and exponential audience growth. We want to draw attention to CTV and its ability to deliver with this first-in-the-country initiative. CTV is a future-forward dominating media space & by incorporating engagement on the same, we will further drive meaningful impact for the brand, business & people.”