Havas Media Network India bags the integrated media mandate for inDrive

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has been awarded the integrated media mandate for inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform. Following a rigorous global multi-market, multi-agency pitch, wherein India was identified as one of the key market hubs to showcase its strategic capabilities, Havas Media Network India emerged as the agency of choice on the back of its robust strategic planning and innovation.
Under the strategic leadership of Harbir Singh Rai, President-North, Havas Media India, the agency’s Gurugram office will oversee the inDrive mandate. Their responsibilities will encompass driving the brand's offline (OOH, Radio, Print, TV) and online media strategies, aiming to enhance public awareness and visibility.
inDrive currently operates across 10 cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ludhiana. The brand distinguishes itself in the field of ride hailing and aggregator services due to its unique pricing mechanism, ensuring convenience and fair pricing for consumers. Their primary objective is to minimise barriers, to aid new user acquisition and foster trust and transparency by offering every user to negotiate a fare for their ride.
To achieve this, inDrive aims to raise awareness of its distinctive features among both transportation service providers and customers, thereby establishing its presence in a highly competitive market.
Expressing their confidence in the collaboration Avik Karmakar, GTM manager - South Asia, inDrive said, "According to a study conducted by the sensor power data, inDrive is the second-largest ridesharing app in the world by downloads, which demonstrates that the market is receptive to newer and more convenient options. That's where we come in. We are excited to work with Havas Media Network India and are looking forward to a successful collaboration, combining our vision of being a company that is focused on people, performance and purpose with Havas’ extensive experience and market expertise."
Emphasizing the agency's commitment to establishing trust and delivering relevant outcomes for clients, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, "At Havas Media Network India, we believe in building meaningful connections and driving tangible results for our clients. We understand their needs and challenges and, combined with our extensive capabilities, we will strive to deliver business growth for inDrive. We are proud to be associated with a brand like inDrive that is driven by a commitment to doing good for society through fair practices and transparency."
Commenting on breaking into the fiercely competitive industry in which inDrive operates, Uday Mohan, managing director of Havas Media India, said, "inDrive is a strong contender in a highly competitive market. Breaking into this space presents an exciting challenge, and Havas Media India is well-equipped with a team of experienced professionals to design and implement solutions that cater to the brand's requirements and deliver the desired ROI."