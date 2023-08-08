Havas Media Network India retains realme's integrated media mandate

Having been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021, Havas Media Network India showcased its prowess in devising futuristic strategies that aligned seamlessly with realme's vision of maintaining a robust brand presence, capturing a significant market share, and driving business growth. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office, which has consistently proven its ability to deliver innovative and effective media campaigns led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.