Havas Media Network India wins Integrated Media mandate for Capri Global Capital

In addition, Havas Play with its combine expertise in Sports, Entertainment and Content will support the sports initiatives of Capri Global.

Talking about the association, Basant Dhawan, Group CMO, Capri Global, said, “Capri Loans is on a mission to democratise the credit access through its products and services and bring a transformative change to credit inclusion. We have an ambitious strategy to leverage the burgeoning opportunities and a critical goal of developing an ecosystem that encourages collective development of the low-income group across the country. Havas Media Network India’s understanding of our vision and their differentiated approach stood out for us. Combined with our expertise in providing the right credit, we are looking forward to work with Havas Media Network India to engage with our target audience more effectively through right media channels. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together.”