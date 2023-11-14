Havas Media partners with MiQ to run a social campaign for JBL

The campaign focuses on retargeting CTV ad viewers on Meta platform using device graph mapping.
Havas Media Network India (HMNI) conceptualised and executed an integrated launch campaign for JBL to promote its sound bar, JBL Bar 1300.
JBL aims to connect with tech-savvy consumers during the festive season by deploying a Connected TV (CTV) campaign across major OTT platforms and live TV channels.
A cross-device retargeting strategy was implemented, constructing audience targeting cohorts based on JBL's top geo-markets. By engaging viewers who viewed JBL's CTV ads on their Meta platforms, the strategy ensured that these potential customers were seamlessly engaged with relevant ads across their devices. This retargeting approach resulted in increased brand visibility and enhanced lead generation.
Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing, Lifestyle Consumer Audio, Harman India, said, “It is reported that CTV in India will reach 80 million households by 2025. This evidently shows the immense growth potential of CTV advertising in India. The campaign by Havas Media India and MiQ has shown great results for the JBL brand. Through this campaign, we have achieved 15% increase in brand awareness on CTV and through a cross-device retargeting strategy we successfully managed to engage affluent CTV audiences on social media.”
Talking about the campaign, Rohan Chincholi, managing partner, digital, Havas Media India, said, “With over 20 million CTV households and a wide range of video content, India is one of the world's fastest-growing advertising markets. This partnership underscores the importance of innovation in navigating the dynamic business environment, reinforcing the potential for future successes driven by shared expertise and strategic vision.”
"We are thrilled with the outcome of our collaboration with Havas Media India and JBL. Our unique CTV solution and data lake capabilities enabled us to deliver a highly targeted and impactful campaign for JBL. The results speak for themselves, with a remarkable 15% increase in brand awareness", added Siddharth Dabhade, global commercial board member, MiQ.