Havas Media partners with MiQ to run a social campaign for JBL

Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing, Lifestyle Consumer Audio, Harman India, said, “It is reported that CTV in India will reach 80 million households by 2025. This evidently shows the immense growth potential of CTV advertising in India. The campaign by Havas Media India and MiQ has shown great results for the JBL brand. Through this campaign, we have achieved 15% increase in brand awareness on CTV and through a cross-device retargeting strategy we successfully managed to engage affluent CTV audiences on social media.”