Havas Media wins digital media mandate for CG Foods’ noodle brand, Wai Wai

CG Foods, an enterprise of CG Corp Global is a company engaged in manufacturing and sales of instant noodles, snacks, sauces and beverages. It has manufacturing footprints in 5 different countries - India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan (Central Asia) and Serbia (Europe). CG Foods India produces Wai Wai in seven different locations across India and employs more than 3000 people directly. Its famous product Wai Wai noodles is sold in more than 50 countries. In 2020, more than 2.5 billion packs of Wai Wai noodles were sold globally. Wai Wai noodles is available in more than 35 flavours.