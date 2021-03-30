Havas Media wins integrated mandate of Micromax

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Micromax, a truly glocal brand. It is an exciting time for Micromax to re-establish itself in the Indian market as a flagbearer of the Make-in-India initiative. Keeping in line with Havas Media’s consumer-centric approach and the Group’s growing expertise in performance and market-place initiatives, we look forward to charting the brand’s journey and strengthening its positioning in the market through our meaningful Media Experience (Mx) philosophy.”